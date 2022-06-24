 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Auto stocks rally as FII selling simmers down; plus, ONGC, Thermax and other midcaps in focus | Morning Trade

Jun 24, 2022 / 08:18 AM IST

What’s driving the auto rally as FII selling simmers down? We ask Mitul Shah of Reliance Securities. Also, we get all your stock queries answered LIVE by Gaurav Bissa of InCred Equities.

first published: Jun 24, 2022 08:18 am
