Tech Mahindra's C P Gurnani looks to transition from captain to coach post retirement

Jan 19, 2023 / 11:53 AM IST

Tech Mahindra chief CP Gurnani wants to transition from being a long serving captain in the IT industry to a "coach" after he retires from the company in December this year.

The nomination and remuneration committee has extended the tenure of Gurnani till December 19, 2023 as it looks to work on the succession plan of Gurnani.

While he did not divulge any further details on the succession plan, sources have indicated that internal candidates -- Jagdish Mitra, Manish Vyas, Lakshmanan Chidambaram are among top contenders for the post.

Jagdish Mitra is currently serving as Chief Strategy Officer and Head of Growth, who has been with the group for last 30 years; Vyas is serving as President, Communications, Media and Entertainment Business, and CEO, Network Services and been with the company for last 23 years and Chidambaram, currently serving as President for Tech Mahindra Americas and been with company since December 2012.

Gurnani said that the succession plan will be finalised by the committee as per the corporate governance norms of the company.

"I've done the same business for a very long time. I became a CXO at the age of 38 and am now stepping down at the age of 65.  All I'm trying to say is that I've been a playing captain for a very long time. I will become a coach. I will no longer be a playing captain," Gurnani said.