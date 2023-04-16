 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
TCS to continue investments in R&D, technology, offices spaces despite ongoing volatilities

PTI
Apr 16, 2023 / 10:43 PM IST

TCS reported setbacks to its business in its biggest market North America and its largest industry vertical banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) because of worsening sentiment due to tech layoffs and the implosion of Silicon Valley Bank.

The country's largest IT services company TCS will continue investing in research and innovation, office spaces and technology infrastructure at the same pace even as it wades through near-term volatilities, a senior official has said.

The company's promise to continue with the normal wage hikes will hit the operating profit margins by a further 1.70-1.75 per cent in the June quarter, its chief financial officer Samir Seksaria said, adding that the key number will stabilise going ahead into the new fiscal.

He said the company typically spends Rs 1,200-1,500 crore in research and innovation and Rs 3,000-4,000 crore as capital expenditure on back-end technology needed to deliver work and office spaces, and the same should continue going ahead.

"...we continue to invest, we continue to invest in talent, we continue to invest in research, into innovation, into branding and into IT. And we don't believe there should be any reason for that to be any different from what we have always done," Seksaria told PTI.