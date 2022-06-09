TCS AGM 2022 LIVE Updates | FY22 saw TCS enjoy very good deal wins; $34.6 billion of deals signed: Rajesh Gopinathan

The 27th Annual General Meeting of the TCS begins. This virtual AGM is being conducted through video-conferencing, allowing shareholders from different cities to interact with the management and get their questions answered.
Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), one of the leading companies in the IT services industry, is conducting its 27th Annual General Meeting (AGM) on June 9 virtually.
The members can attend the AGM through Video Conferencing (VC)/Other Audio Visual Means (OAVM). The chairman of Tata Sons & TCS, Natarajan Chandrasekaran, and TCS CEO Rajesh Gopinathan are present at TCS House in Mumbai to address shareholders' queries.
The facility of joining the AGM through video conferencing will be available for members on a first come-first served basis. Like physical meetings, members will be allowed to express views or ask questions.
“Over the last five years revenue growth has been steady, with a compounded annual growth rate of more than 10 percent and with resilient industry-leading profit, with operating profits of between 24.8 to slightly more than an average of 25 percent.”
“Our approach towards shareholder-friendly capital allocation has resulted in us returning 90.5 percent of total cash generated during the course of this year.” – Rajesh Gopinathan
A digital transition: A world that is totally determined and accelerated by artificial intelligence, machine learning, and data analytics
Energy transition: An irreversible move towards a green economy
Supply Chain transition, where the supply chain will get rebalanced for resilience
Talent transition: A diverse, inclusive global talent pool
“We have now more than 200K women employees and employees of 153 nationalities. This year TCS added more than 100K employees,” TCS CEO and MD Rajesh Gopinathan said at the AGM. He added: “We have more than 1200 customers who contribute revenue of over million dollars. Today we have 58 customers from whom we generate more than 100 million dollars in annual revenue”
We are also currently facing a number of supply chain shocks from higher oil prices, gas, and semiconductor shortages to name a few. As a result, many of the macroeconomic factors are rather looking a bit difficult: Chandrasekaran
“We are likely to face a low growth, high inflation environment globally this year. In this context, India becomes a very important market as it is likely to be the fastest-growing major economy at an estimated 7.8%,” N Chandrasekaran said.
“FY22 saw us enjoy very good deal wins with $34.6 billion of deals signed which is 1.3 times of the total revenue of the year, laying a strong foundation for the future,” TCS CEO and MD Rajesh Gopinathan said at the AGM.
At the start of this calendar year, the world economic situation looked rather very promising, with an anticipation of high growth, a high inflation environment. The conflict and the crisis that has come out of the Russia-Ukraine situation has imparted a stagflationary impulse. This is going to dent the global growth and at the same time further increase the inflation:N Chandrasekaran
Shareholders (who submitted their names before hand) start reading their queries. Subsequently, they will be answered by the chairman or the management followed by a voting
Members attend the AGM through VC or OAVM. A voting on key proposals will be put forth before the AGM. In a seamless e-voting system, members will vote by using their remote e-voting login credentials. Investors will also be joining in digitally.
Chairman of Tata Sons & TCS, Natarajan Chandrasekaran, begins formal address at 27th Annual General Meeting
