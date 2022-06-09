TCS AGM 2022 LIVE Updates | FY22 saw TCS enjoy very good deal wins; $34.6 billion of deals signed: Rajesh Gopinathan

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), one of the leading companies in the IT services industry, is conducting its 27th Annual General Meeting (AGM) on June 9 virtually.

The members can attend the AGM through Video Conferencing (VC)/Other Audio Visual Means (OAVM). The chairman of Tata Sons & TCS, Natarajan Chandrasekaran, and TCS CEO Rajesh Gopinathan are present at TCS House in Mumbai to address shareholders' queries.

The facility of joining the AGM through video conferencing will be available for members on a first come-first served basis. Like physical meetings, members will be allowed to express views or ask questions.