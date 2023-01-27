 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Air India likely to seal half of jumbo plane order with Boeing today

Moneycontrol News
Jan 27, 2023 / 09:41 AM IST

After months of closely-guarded, tough negotiations, Air India is set to place an order for 190 Boeing 737 MAX narrowbody planes as well as some 20 Boeing 787s and 10 Boeing 777X on a day marking one year since Tata Group took control of the former state-run carrier, the sources told Reuters.

Air India is set to place an order for 190 Boeing 737 MAX narrow body planes along with 20 Boeing 787s and 10 Boeing 777X today, a Reuters report quoted industry sources as saying.

The order comes on a day when Tata Group will mark the first anniversary of its acquisition of Air India from the government.

This is half of the order worth billions of dollars for around 495 jets, the report quoted industry sources as saying. This is part of an effort by the Tata group to make Air India more competitive in a tough aviation market.

The other half of the order, sources told Reuters, is expected to be completed over coming days. This includes around 235 Airbus single-aisle jets and about 40 Airbus A350 widebody aircraft.