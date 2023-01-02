 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

Tata Technologies used continuous learning, higher increments to stem attrition: HR chief

Abhishek Sahu
Jan 02, 2023 / 03:00 PM IST

In an exclusive interview with Moneycontrol, Bhageria talks about the company's 'Chief Listening Officer', hiring plans and moonlighting among other things.

Pawan Bhageria, President – Global HR, IT, Admin and Education at Tata Technologies

Engineering and design firm Tata Technologies (TTL) got a chatbot ‘Amber’ and named it Chief Listening Officer in November 2021. It reaches out to all the employees from time to time at different milestones and has a set of questions. Based on the inputs, it carried out focused group discussions and worked on its employee value proposition (EVP) which helped in reducing attrition.

“There is an interesting trend that attrition came down significantly in the IT side of the company. Now, the engineering side has also stabilised,” Pawan Bhageria, president – global HR, IT, admin and education at TTL, told Moneycontrol in an interview.

On the issue of moonlighting, Bhageria takes it as an ethical and contractual question. “At this point, we definitely see this should not be done by employees.”

Edited excerpts:

A lot has happened in the talent market in the last two years. How do you project the future?

It's a great time for the HR industry and I will keep my comment more limited to the services industry because the maximum manpower is there and a large portion of employee cost is in the services industry.