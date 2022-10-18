Tata Starbucks opens 1st Reserve store in India

Tata Starbucks, which has completed a decade of operations in a checkered manner in terms of profitability and expansion, on Tuesday announced the launch of its first Reserve store here. Tata Starbucks, which currently operates 300 stores across 36 cities in India and is an arm of Tata Consumer Products, has added 32 stores in 14 cities this year so far, atop 50 stores added last fiscal.

Adding 32 stores across 14 cities so far is the largest store expansion in a single year, Tata Starbucks chief executive Sushant Dash said.