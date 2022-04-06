 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Tata Motors electric vehicle launch highlights: Tata unveils Curvv EV concept, likely to hit market in 2024

Moneycontrol News
Apr 06, 2022 / 02:23 PM IST

Tata electric vehicles launch news: Tata Motors' Curvv features a sloping roofline and coupé-like design. It includes Tata’s next-generation steering design.

Tata Motors has introduced a new electric vehicle concept -- Curvv -- this afternoon. The Curvv EV concept, whose dimensions remain unknown, could possibly serve as the long-range version of the Tata Nexon EV.

 

Like the Nexon EV, the Curvv features a sloping roofline and coupé-like design, although that’s where the similarities end.

 

Curvv EV will be placed above the Nexon, making it the first mid-size electric SUV in Tata Motors’ EV portfolio. The production version is scheduled to be launched in 2024.

 

Shares of Tata Motors will be in focus with the new launch. They have been solid in April, rallying six percent in three days on the back of robust sales volumes.

April 06, 2022 / 01:34 PM IST

Tata Motors' EV plans

"As far as future is concerned, in next five (years) we will invest Rs 15,000 crore in electrification," Shailesh Chandra had told PTI last month. "We are going to work on nearly 10 products with different kind of body styles, price, driving range options." Read more here.

April 06, 2022 / 01:03 PM IST

New promise, new design, new ‘thought’ put together in Curvv, says Shailesh Chandra, managing director of Tata Motors passenger vehicles limited 


"With the concept Curvv, we now enter the Generation 2 EV architecture which will further enhance the adoption of EVs in India by overcoming the current barriers" Chandra adds. "With this new architecture, we will strengthen the key pillars of Range, Performance and Technology, while retaining Safety and Reliability as hygiene offerings.”

April 06, 2022 / 12:46 PM IST

CURVV merges the durability of SUVs with sporty silhouettes of a Coupe, says Tata Motors

"The exterior design has a charismatic presence with a raised ride height, tough cladding and dynamic proportions," Tata Motors says. "The large offset of the front and rear fenders gives a sense of power on the wheels. This, along with the strong section through the cladding help set up a solid and balanced stance."

April 06, 2022 / 12:31 PM IST

Curvv, an SUV with a futuristic design 


Tata Motors' Curvv is being touted as an SUV with a futuristic design and "exhilarating performance".

April 06, 2022 / 12:21 PM IST

Curvv will arrive in all-electric form before being launched with an internal combustion powertrain.

April 06, 2022 / 12:19 PM IST

More about Curvv, the first mid-size electric SUV in Tata Motors’ EV portfolio 



Curvv EV will be placed above the Nexon making it the first mid-size electric SUV in Tata Motors’ EV portfolio. The production version is scheduled to be launched in 2024. Although Tata Motors hasn’t stated this, the car Curvv will likely be based on Tata Motors’ modular ALFA platform.

April 06, 2022 / 12:17 PM IST

April 06, 2022 / 12:14 PM IST

What we know so far about Curvv


April 06, 2022 / 12:09 PM IST

Tata Motors introduces the Curvv EV concept. It featuresTata’s next generation steering design.