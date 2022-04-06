Tata Motors electric vehicle launch highlights: Tata unveils Curvv EV concept, likely to hit market in 2024

Tata Motors has introduced a new electric vehicle concept -- Curvv -- this afternoon. The Curvv EV concept, whose dimensions remain unknown, could possibly serve as the long-range version of the Tata Nexon EV.

Like the Nexon EV, the Curvv features a sloping roofline and coupé-like design, although that’s where the similarities end.

Curvv EV will be placed above the Nexon, making it the first mid-size electric SUV in Tata Motors’ EV portfolio. The production version is scheduled to be launched in 2024.

Shares of Tata Motors will be in focus with the new launch. They have been solid in April, rallying six percent in three days on the back of robust sales volumes.