TATA group company to operate Cochin Airport's hotel project with Rs 100 crore investment

PTI
Apr 13, 2023 / 03:57 PM IST

TATA group’s Indian Hotels Company Limited (IHCL), which owns the luxury hotel brand ’Taj’, will operate Cochin International Airport Limited’s (CIAL) five-star hotel at the airport premises with an estimated investment of Rs 100 crore, a release said here on Thursday.

CIAL constructed the hotel, which is ideally located near the airport entrance, as part of its land utilisation programme and also to provide the passengers with hospitality services at par with international standards. Taj CIAL at Cochin Airport is expected to be launched by middle of 2024.

The airport said it has awarded the contract to IHCL with Rs 100 crore expected to be invested by the company for standardisation of its interiors in accordance with the Tata brand’s grade. CIAL has completed the civil, mechanical, electrical, and plumbing works of the hotel and it will be handed over to IHCL soon for the development of the interiors.

As per the contract, IHCL will share a percentage of the gross revenue generated from its operation with CIAL. Commenting on the partnership, CIAL Managing Director S Suhas said its collaboration with IHCL will give a fillip to the airport operator’s development plan that envisages integration of aviation with the tourism and hospitality sectors.