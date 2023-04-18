Tata Electronics appoints Randhir Thakur as CEO, MD

Former Intel Foundry Services President Randhir Thakur has been appointed Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of Tata Electronics Pvt Ltd on April 18.

Thakur has worked with Intel for more than 5 years and has been a global innovator in the semiconductor industry. According to the company, he has over 40 years' experience in global manufacturing and research and development.

He has previously held leadership and technical positions at Applied Materials Inc., SanDisk Corp, as well as STEAG Electronic Systems and Micron Technology Inc.

Tata Electronics Pvt Ltd (TEPL) was founded in 2020 as a greenfield venture of the Tata group with expertise in manufacturing precision components and has a roadmap that extends to semiconductor fabrication and packaging segments.

"The roadmap for Tata Electronics is exciting and Thakur's in-depth knowledge and multi-functional experience will bode well for the company. I am confident that under his leadership, Tata Electronics will lead India to take its rightful position in the global semiconductor and precision manufacturing industry," Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran said. Thakur has made significant contributions to the development of advanced semiconductor technologies, the statement said. He has deep expertise in ecosystem leadership, process technology equipment, driving mergers and acquisitions, and joint ventures, product development, while collaborating closely with ecosystem partners and customers, it added.

