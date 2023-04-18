 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Tata Electronics appoints Randhir Thakur as CEO, MD

Moneycontrol News
Apr 18, 2023 / 09:28 PM IST

His previously stints include leadership and technical positions at Applied Materials Inc., SanDisk Corp. and also across the semiconductor industry in STEAG Electronic Systems and Micron Technology Inc.

He has over 40 years' experience in global manufacturing and research and development

Former Intel Foundry Services President Randhir Thakur has been appointed Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of Tata Electronics Pvt Ltd on April 18.

Thakur has worked with Intel for more than 5 years and has been a global innovator in the semiconductor industry. According to the company, he has over 40 years' experience in global manufacturing and research and development.

He has previously held leadership and technical positions at Applied Materials Inc., SanDisk Corp, as well as STEAG Electronic Systems and Micron Technology Inc.

Tata Electronics Pvt Ltd (TEPL) was founded in 2020 as a greenfield venture of the Tata group with expertise in manufacturing precision components and has a roadmap that extends to semiconductor fabrication and packaging segments.