 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

Tata Consumer tries to poke a drinking straw into Bisleri as the FMCG seeks to slake India's thirst

Sindhu Bhattacharya
Nov 25, 2022 / 11:24 AM IST

It is not clear whether Bisleri Chairman Ramesh Chauhan will retain some stake. Reports say deal could be worth about Rs 7,000 crore. Succession planning seems to be the reason for Bisleri. TCPL stands to gain nearly 130 co-packers, and over 5,000 distributors.

The nearly Rs 50,000-crore packaged water market in India is overwhelmingly unorganised, with small players dotting the landscape.

Only about a tenth of the market is with organised players. Among them, Bisleri has always stood out as a stalwart. It is the oldest, the largest and the most well-known packaged water brand in India. So much so that Bisleri is synonymous with bottled/packaged water for Indians. When we want a bottle of water, we tend to ask for Bisleri!

This Bisleri may soon change hands. Bisleri International Founder and Chairman Ramesh Chauhan confirmed on November 24 that he is in talks with several suitors, including Tata Consumer Products Ltd (TCPL), for selling this iconic brand.

TCPL also acknowledged it was in talks with Chauhan, but neither party talked more about the matter.

A Bisleri spokesperson said: “We are currently in discussions and cannot disclose further.”

TCPL told the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) it is evaluating various strategic opportunities for growth and expansion of business and “the management of the company remains in discussions with various parties, including Bisleri International Private Limited”.