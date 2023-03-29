 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Tata Advanced Systems inks deal to manufacture cargo doors for Airbus A320neo aircraft series

Moneycontrol News
Mar 30, 2023 / 08:05 AM IST

The programme will unlock the potential for cutting-edge design, component manufacturing, aircraft assembly, and services capabilities across the value chain.

Tata Advanced Systems on March 29 won a contract to manufacture aircraft cargo and bulk cargo doors from aviation major Airbus. As part of the contract, Tata Advanced Systems will produce these doors at a new facility in Hyderabad for aircraft of the Airbus A320neo family.

The contract comes on the heels of Tata Sons-oned Air India's 470-aircraft megadeal with Airbus and Boeing, of which, 210 planes will be from the A320neo suite.

Airbus currently procures components and services worth $735 million every year from more than 100 Indian suppliers.

"Today, every Airbus commercial aircraft and every Airbus helicopter has critical technologies and systems designed, manufactured and maintained in India," the company said in a press release.