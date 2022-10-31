English
    PM Narendra Modi lays foundation stone of C-295 aircraft manufacturing facility in Vadodara

    The C-295 transport aircraft for the Indian Air Force (IAF) will be manufactured through collaboration between Tata Advanced Systems Limited and Airbus Defence and Space S.A., Spain. The C-295 Aircraft Manufacturing Facility will be the first aircraft manufacturing facility in the private sector in the country.

    Moneycontrol News
    October 31, 2022 / 12:07 PM IST
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone of C-295 transport aircraft manufacturing facility in Vadodara, Gujarat on October 30. The C-295 transport aircraft for the Indian Air Force (IAF) will be manufactured through collaboration between Tata Advanced Systems Limited and Airbus Defence and Space S.A., Spain. (Image: ANI)
    PM Modi was felicitated and presented with a memento by Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and Tata Sons chairperson N Chandrasekaran at the occasion. (Image: ANI)
    The C-295 Aircraft Manufacturing Facility will be the first aircraft manufacturing facility in the private sector in the country. This facility will be utilised for manufacturing 40 C-295 aircrafts for the Indian Air Force. The facility will be a key step towards achieving Aatmanirbharta in the Defence sector, and will also help unlock the potential of the private players in the sector. (Image: PIB)
    This is the first project of its kind in which a military aircraft will be manufactured in India by a private company. The total cost of the project is Rs 21,935 crore. The aircraft can be used for civilian purposes as well. (Image: PIB)
    With the launch of the C295 aircraft manufacturing facility, India will enter an illustrious league of about only a dozen nations with the capacity to manufacture military transport aircraft. -Currently, the US, Japan, UK, Russia, France, Italy, Spain, Ukraine, Brazil, China, and Japan has that capacity. (Image: PIB)
    Tata-Airbus combine had said that C-295 manufacturing is “the first Make in India aerospace programme in the private sector involving the full development of a complete industrial ecosystem; from manufacture to assembly, test and qualification, to delivery and maintenance of the complete lifecycle of the aircraft.” (Image: PIB)
    Under the terms of the deal, 16 C-295 aircraft are scheduled to be delivered between September 2023 and August 2025 in flyaway condition, while the remaining 40 aircraft will be manufactured at the Vadodara facility. In another first, “indigenous content in the planes will be the highest ever in India, and 96 per cent of the work that Airbus does in Spain will now be done at the new facility.” (Image: PIB)
    The Defence Ministry said this project “offers a unique opportunity for the Indian private sector to enter the technology-intensive and highly competitive aviation industry. It will augment domestic aviation manufacturing resulting in reduced import dependence and expected increase in exports.” (Image: PIB)
    As per Defence Ministry, following the delivery of 56 aircraft to IAS, the combine will be allowed to sell India-built C295 aircraft to civil operators and to countries cleared by the government. It is believed that the Vadodara facility will replicate the success of Brahmos in missile exports. (Image: PIB)
    India has embarked on a massive transformation of its defence sector through the ambitious Make in India program of the Modi government. Several projects for the domestic manufacturing of various defence platforms like missiles, field guns, tanks, aircraft carriers, drones, fighter planes, tanks, and helicopters are currently underway and are fulfilling the defence modernization needs of the Indian armed forces. (Image: PIB)
    However, military transport aircraft was one of the critical missing links in the entire defence industrial complex chain. The JV between Tata and Airbus has plugged that missing piece and will significantly boost the Make in India program of the Narendra Modi government. The Indian Armed forces will no longer have to depend on the old Avro planes of the 1960 generation for their transportation needs. (Image: PIB)
