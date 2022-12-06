 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Target margin to be above 33% by end of 2025, says Puneet Chhatwal of Indian Hotels

Dec 06, 2022 / 12:58 PM IST

Puneet Chhatwal attributed a successful Q3 to strong demand, flourishing wedding season, thriving business on books in October, November.

In an ongoing finest season for the hotel industry post-Covid, Puneet Chhatwal MD & CEO of Indian Hotels Company (IHCL) told CNBC-TV18 that they are ahead of their target to open 18 hotels this year.

The third quarter will be one of the strongest quarters in the past 10 years, Chhatwal had said in a previous interview, and in his latest chat added: "there is nothing I know today which makes me change that statement."

He attributed it to a strong demand, flourishing wedding season, and thriving business on books in October, November, noting that "December is touching new heights".

He added, "Demand continues to outpace supply which means the ability to charge is higher... Rates all over the world have skyrocketed in the last five to six months and even if we were to target 30 percent comparable hotels, cities, I believe the rates will grow."

Luxury rates will go up by 25-30 percent, he said while adding that the target margin will be above 33 percent by end of 2025.

"Global hotel brands, and we are also a global company, find it very difficult to touch 30 percent, so if you're touching 30 we are doing  exceptionally well," the CEO said.