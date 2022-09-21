Tanishq rolls out 'Chozha' collection to mark festive season

Jewellery brand Tanishq on Wednesday said it has rolled out an exclusive collection called 'The Chozha' in synonymous with the Chozha Dynasty, cashing in on the festive season.

The Chozha collection is an ode to the Chola Dynasty with jewellery capturing the intricate details of the temple towers and also has inscriptions in Tamil language.

The Regal collection draws its inspiration from the three key pillars of the Dynasty -- the temple architecture which are embellished with stone sculptures, the Sangam poetry and literature and the Chola bronzes in the form of symbolic coinage and sculptures, a company statement said here.

The Tamil fonts of the Golden Era, engravings inspired by the architecture and the coin silhouettes evoke a sense of pride and instantly transcends the wearer of the jewellery into the Golden era (Chola period), it said.

"Our history and culture are integral to who we are as a people, giving us a sense of identity and pride. We are therefore delighted to dedicate a very special collection this festive season inspired by the architecture, arts and craftsmanship of a truly golden era," Titan Company Ltd Vice President Category, Marketing and Retail, Arun Narayan said in the statement.

Every jewellery piece has a story, a piece of history, a tale of the Chola age, the company said on the new collections.

"Tanishq Chozha, a collection of exquisite and authentic jewellery that brings alive the stories, icons and legends of this rich legacy," Narayan said.