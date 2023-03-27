 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Taken prompt steps to contain impact of IT security incident, ransomware group claims responsibility: Sun Pharma

Moneycontrol News
Mar 27, 2023 / 07:51 AM IST

On March 2, an information security incident occurred at the premises of Sun Pharma after which the company isolated the impacted IT assets.

The pharma company also said it is unable to determine other potential impacts of the incident, including additional IT security incidents, among others.

Sun Pharmaceuticals, on March 26, said that the company has taken prompt steps to contain and remediate the impact of an IT security incident that occurred earlier this month. They also said that a ransomware group has claimed responsibility for the incident.

On March 2, an information security incident occurred at the premises of Sun Pharma after which the company isolated the impacted IT assets.

The drugmaker later also clarified that the incident has not impacted its core systems and operations.

