Taken prompt steps to contain impact of IT security incident, ransomware group claims responsibility: Sun Pharma

Sun Pharmaceuticals, on March 26, said that the company has taken prompt steps to contain and remediate the impact of an IT security incident that occurred earlier this month. They also said that a ransomware group has claimed responsibility for the incident.

On March 2, an information security incident occurred at the premises of Sun Pharma after which the company isolated the impacted IT assets.

The drugmaker later also clarified that the incident has not impacted its core systems and operations.

Moneycontrol News