Swiggy shuts its cloud kitchen brand The Bowl Company in Delhi-NCR

Moneycontrol News
Nov 30, 2022 / 10:42 AM IST

A Swiggy spokesperson said the expansion into Delhi-NCR was an experiment.

Swiggy has shut down its cloud kitchen brand The Bowl Company in Delhi-NCR as losses continue to mount for the food and grocery delivery major.

In a statement, a Swiggy spokesperson said the expansion was an experiment.

“This experiment has led to its due learnings, even as we focus on operational excellence for the brand. We will continue to invest and grow The Bowl Company in cities like Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad where the brand is well-loved and growing,” the spokesperson said.

Apart from Bowl Company, Swiggy operates brands such as Breakfast Express and Homely.

Last week, Swiggy investor Prosus, which holds a 33 percent stake in the company, said the firm saw significant growth in sales and order volume in the first half of 2022.

According to Prosus’ earnings report, the food delivery business grew 38 percent and gross merchandise value (GMV) 40 percent during the first six months of the year.