Corporate crossings | Swiggy appoints Rohit Kapoor as CEO of its food delivery business

Hyperlocal e-commerce company Swiggy has appointed Rohit Kapoor as Chief Executive Officer, Food Marketplace. Kapoor’s last stint was in hotel aggregator OYO as its chief marketing officer.

“We are excited to welcome Rohit to Swiggy. Our food marketplace has continued to evolve over the last few years and has the potential to grow further under focused leadership. Rohit’s work experiences bring a unique perspective to the role.” said Sriharsha Majety, co-founder and CEO of Swiggy.

With over 20 years of industry experience, Kapoor has held various leadership positions in sales and finance roles in leading companies such as Max India Limited and Mckinsey & Company.

“Over the years, it's been a learning experience for me to watch Swiggy’s food business grow in size and popularity. This is a tremendous opportunity for me and I look forward to working with Harsha and the team,” said the newly appointed CEO of Swiggy’s food delivery business.

Prior to joining Swiggy, he worked for close to four years in OYO, first as the CEO of the company’s India and Southeast Asia operations and subsequently as the global CMO. He is a postgraduate of the Indian School of Business and a Certified Chartered Financial Analyst.