Swiggy announces free ambulance service for delivery executives

Moneycontrol News
Jan 16, 2023 / 03:26 PM IST

The service can be accessed via its partner app through the SOS button, before, during or even after making a delivery

Food and grocery delivery company Swiggy has launched a free ambulance service for all their delivery personel as well as their dependents in case of emergencies.

This service can also be accessed via its partner app through the SOS button, before, during or even after making a delivery.

The firm has stated that it is partnering with  Dial4242 Ambulance services for the industry-first initiative. This process will not require any documentation and the delivery personnel will require nothing apart from their partner ID.

The firm has over 300,000 delivery partners in the country.

“Every day, lakhs of deliveries are carried on smoothly by our delivery executives. However, emergencies have a way of coming unannounced. With the free ambulance service that is fast, on-demand, and comprehensive, Swiggy has got our executives’ back, giving them safety and peace of mind and getting them help when they need it the most,” said Mihir Rajesh Shah, head of operations at Swiggy.

This service has been launched by Swiggy nationwide after a pilot in the cities of Bengaluru, Delhi-NCR, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Pune, and Kolkata. While conducting test runs, the response time of the service was recorded to be an average of 12 minutes, mentioned the firm in a statement.