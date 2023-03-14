 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

SVB fallout: Its high time US revisited their banking regulation system, says Gopal Srinivasan of TVS Capital Funds

Moneycontrol News
Mar 14, 2023 / 02:32 PM IST

In an interview with CNBC-TV18, Srinivasan said that its hightime now that the United States should revisit their banking regulation system and make it more aligned with the fast moving digital world.

On March 13, US President Joe Biden sought to reassure Americans that they can have confidence that the US banking system is "safe" and vowed stricter bank regulation after a string of bank failures raised concerns about the nation's financial stability.

Its high time the US revisited their banking regulation system, said Gopal Srinivasan, Chairman and Managing Director of TVS Capital Funds on the backdrop of the Silicon Valley Bank fallout.

On March 13, US President Joe Biden sought to reassure Americans that they can have confidence that the US banking system is "safe" and vowed stricter bank regulation after a string of bank failures raised concerns about the nation's financial stability.

The president's comments came after US bank regulators spent the weekend working on a plan to shore up the public's confidence in the soundness of the financial system and limit spillover effects following the closing of the Silicon Valley Bank last week.

In an interview with CNBC-TV18, Srinivasan said that its hightime now the United States should revisit their banking regulation system and make it much more aligned with today's fast moving digital world.