 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

SVB Collapse | What is FDIC? How does it work?

Harsh Kumar
Mar 15, 2023 / 08:16 PM IST

The FDIC is a US agency that protects depositors against loss up to a certain limit in case their bank fails. In India, the Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation manages a deposit insurance programme.

Silicon Valley Bank

Last week, the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank in the US triggered panic selling in the global financial markets, fearing contagion in the banking system.

Yet, a crisis was averted with the intervention of the authorities. The Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) took control of SVB’s assets and appointed Tim Mayopoulos, a former CEO of Fannie Mae, to lead the bank.

Here's an explainer on how the FDIC functions:

What is the FDIC?