Supertech offered 9,705 flats without occupancy certificates: Interim resolution professional to NCLAT

PTI
Dec 29, 2022 / 11:02 AM IST

The Interim Resolution Professional (IRP) Hitesh Goel has submitted the status report about the company to the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT).

The company is developing around 12,000 apartments across these four projects.

Debt-laden Supertech offered 9,705 flats across 18 residential projects to their owners without obtaining occupancy certificates from the respective development authorities, according to a report prepared by the realty firm's interim resolution professional.

Supertech has filed an appeal before the appellate tribunal challenging the National Company Law Tribunal's (NCLT) ruling on March 25 this year, wherein it initiated insolvency proceedings against the company. The matter is pending before NCLAT.

The status report, pertaining to 18 residential projects spread across Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Uttarakhand, was submitted to NCLAT on May 31.

"As per the information received from the management, there are 148 towers/plots/Villas and approximately 10,000 houses where the possession has been offered but OC has not yet received," the report said.

On a project-wise basis, owners have taken possession of 9,705 flats without Occupancy Certificates (OCs). Out of the 18 projects, Eco Village-I in Greater Noida (Uttar Pradesh) has the highest number of possessions without OCs at 3,171.