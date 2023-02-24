 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Sunil Mehta resigns as director of Adani Green Energy following his appointment as IndusInd Bank chairman

PTI
Feb 24, 2023 / 10:11 PM IST

Adani Green Energy (AGEL) on Friday said that its director Sunil Mehta has resigned to avoid any conflict of interest following his appointment as Chairman of IndusInd Bank.

"Sunil Mehta has informed the company that pursuant to RBI approval, he has been appointed as part-time/non-executive Chairman of IndusInd Bank Ltd (bank) and that he has been advised by the bank to relinquish his directorship in the company to avoid any conflict of interest, in view of on-going credit facilities extended by the bank to the Company," a BSE filing said.

Accordingly, it stated that Mehta has resigned as non-executive and independent director of the company with effect from today i.e. February 24, 2023, as per the attached resignation letter.

Mehta has also confirmed that apart from above, there are no other reasons for his resignation, it stated.