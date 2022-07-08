Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Q1 PAT seen up 23.7% YoY to Rs 1,786.1 cr: Prabhudas Lilladher

Body: Prabhudas Lilladher has come out with its first quarter (April-June’ 22) earnings estimates for the Healthcare sector. The brokerage house expects Sun Pharmaceutical Industries to report net profit at Rs 1,786.1 crore up 23.7% year-on-year (down 178.4% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 4.9 percent Y-o-Y (down 8 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs 10,198 crore, according to Prabhudas Lilladher.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to fall by 6.2 percent Y-o-Y (up 18 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs 2,571.6 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Healthcare