Strong case to hike coal prices, could happen soon: CIL chairman Pramod Agrawal

PTI
Mar 20, 2023 / 01:20 PM IST

Pramod Agrawal also said he is confident the mining behemoth will achieve its production target of 1 billion tonnes by 2025-26.

Coal India Chairman Pramod Agrawal on Monday said there is a "strong case" for increasing coal prices, and the hike could be effected "very soon" as discussions are underway with stakeholders.

"There is a strong case for increasing coal prices, as that has not happened in the last five-odd years. This year, the wage negotiation has taken place as well, which will have an impact on CIL's financial condition, especially for a few subsidiaries where the manpower cost is very high.

"There will be a lot of problems if prices are not hiked. Discussions are underway with stakeholders... It will happen very soon," Agrawal said at the Indian Coal Markets Conference here organized by Mjunction.