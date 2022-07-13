Storyboard18 | Myntra's Achint Setia joins Zalora Group, shares his learnings

Achint Setia, who had served as the CXO and head of marketing and social commerce business at the online shopping site Myntra, has joined Zalora Group (Singapore) as chief revenue and marketing officer.

Zalora is one of Asia’s leading online fashion, beauty and lifestyle destinations. A large-scale ecommerce platform, it has established a strong presence throughout the region, particularly in Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, Brunei, the Philippines, Hong Kong, and in Taiwan.

Earlier this year, Zalora partnered with the Flipkart Group-owned Myntra to bring its private labels to India.

As Setia announced his move via a LinkedIn post, he also reflected on the learnings he gained from his experience at Myntra.

At Myntra, he was responsible for brand marketing, performance marketing, loyalty business, and research. He also looked after content and creator-led commerce business on the platform and on social media.

Setia listed his learnings: "Giving up on people basis early judgment should be guarded against. I have had countless experiences of team members, colleagues, and myself included who have become a much better version of themselves. All it takes is a strong will and timely coaching intervention. There is so much more each individual has to offer which even they themselves are unaware about."

He added, "Don’t miss the opportunity to find a good coach irrespective of the stage of career you are in.

About culture, he said, "It’s the series of small decisions on a daily basis that collectively define what culture we end up creating around ourselves. Starts with hiring the right fit (# even one wrong hiring decision, irrespective of the hierarchy, can have a ripple effect on the team morale). And then helping every individual (including yourself) get constructive and timely feedback to make the cart move as a collective bunch minimising friction and maximising forward force. It could be the most time-consuming, yet the most effective activity for a senior leader and needs to be prioritised likewise."

In the past, he has been a part of organisations like Microsoft, McKinsey & Company, and Viacom18.