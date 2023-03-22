 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Zydus Lifesciences shares gain following USFDA approval for Tofacitinib tablets

Moneycontrol News
Mar 22, 2023 / 09:32 AM IST

The drug will be manufactured at the group’s formulation manufacturing facility in Moraiya, Ahmedabad (India).

Zydus Lifesciences

Shares of Zydus Lifesciences traded in the green in the early hours on March 22 after the company's subsidiary received the USFDA approval for Tofacitinib Tablets.

Zydus Lifesciences subsidiary Zydus Pharmaceuticals (USA) Inc has received the final approval for Tofacitinib Tablets, 5 mg and tentative approval for Tofacitinib Tablets, 10 mg from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA), according to an exchange filing.

Zydus was one of the first ANDA applicants to submit a substantially complete ANDA with a paragraph IV certification for Tofacitinib Tablets, 5 mg and therefore is eligible for 180 days of shared generic drug exclusivity for Tofacitinib Tablets, 5 mg.

Tofacitinib is indicated for the treatment of adult patients with moderately to severely active rheumatoid arthritis and for the treatment of adult patients with active psoriatic arthritis. It is also indicated for the treatment of adult patients with moderate-to-severe active ulcerative colitis (UC), the company said.