Zomato sees a series of resignations. How worried should investors be?

Shubham Raj
NOIDA / Nov 21, 2022 / 02:13 PM IST

Euphoria over food delivery platform Zomato’s strong financial performance in the quarter ended September has been clouded by a string of high-level exits this month.

On Friday, the company informed stock exchanges that co-founder Mohit Gupta had quit after four-and-a-half years of association with it.

He was CEO of the food delivery business before his elevation in 2020 and continued to lead the unit.

Gupta’s exit was the third high-profile departure this month from Zomato after that of Rahul Ganjoo, Head of New Initiatives, and Siddharth Jhawar, Head of Intercity Legends, a unit devoted to home delivery of food in one city from any other city.

In August, Nitin Savara, Deputy Chief Financial Officer, resigned to start something new.

Zomato did not indicate in its disclosure that it was looking for a replacement, and people aware of the development said the business will likely be led by Deepinder Goyal, founder and chief executive officer.