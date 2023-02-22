 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Zensar Technologies gaining back its lost momentum

Suchitra Mandal
Feb 22, 2023 / 04:49 PM IST

The stock price gained after Nippon Life increased its stake in the IT firm. Zensar, which lost 13 percent valuation in the last year, has risen 32 percent in the past month.

Zensar Technologies: Nippon Life India Trustee picks additional 1.75% stake in Zensar Technologies. Nippon Life India Trustee has acquired additional 1.7529% stake in the IT services management company via open market transactions. With this, its stake in the company increased to 5.2275%, up from 3.4745% earlier.

The share price of Zensar Technologies opened 2.7 percent higher on February 22, after Nippon Life India Trustee bought an additional 1.75 percent stake in the company.

The Mutual Fund bought additional shares from the open market post which its stake has increased from 3.4 percent to 5.2 percent.

Zensar shares had lost 13 percent of its valuation in the last year. However, the stock has outperformed the market, rising 32 percent in the past month, compared to a 1.6 percent fall in the Sensex, with the share price jumping 17 percent in the last six trading sessions.

The recovery in the IT sector, in general along with decent quarterly performance seem to be boosting the stock.