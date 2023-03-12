 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Yes Bank shares down over 7% as RBI-mandated lock-in ends; analysts expect further distress

Moneycontrol News
Mar 13, 2023 / 10:57 AM IST

After the end of three-year lock-in by the RBI, the banks are allowed to sell their stake and book profit as these had bought Yes Bank shares at around Rs 10 a piece.

Shares of Yes Bank plunged over seven percent on March 13 as the Reserve Bank-mandated three-year lock-in period for individual investors and exchange-traded funds ends today.

The reconstruction scheme 2020 had imposed a lock-in period till March 2023 for all investors which means that investors including the banks that invested in the bank are now free from the lock-in restriction that barred them from offloading their shareholding in Yes Bank.

At 9:58 am, shares of Yes Bank were trading 6.42 percent lower at Rs 15.46 on the BSE. The analysts expect distress on the bank counter as investors, primarily the nine banks led by State Bank, which picked up almost 49 percent of its stocks in March 2020 for Rs 10 per share at a premium of Rs 8 on the face value as part of the RBI bailout, are keen to make an exit.