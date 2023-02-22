 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Wockhardt to restructure US business to save $12 million per year, sees debt pare down

Jocelyn Fernandes
Feb 22, 2023 / 11:16 AM IST

The restructuring entails shutting down the company’s Morton Grove manufacturing facility in Chicago and using CMOs to manufacture a few high margin products to reduce annual costs

Wockhardt had said it has engaged multiple USFDA approved manufacturing partners to reduce cost (File Image)

Pharmaceuticals major Wockhardt has during its investor meeting on February 21 stated that it plans to restructure the United States business to shave off $12 million of annual expenses, according to its filing with the exchanges.

The restructuring entails shutting down the company’s manufacturing facility at Morton Grove (MGP Chicago – Illinois, US), and handing off the manufacturing of a few high-margin products to third parties.

Investors have cheered this development. At 11 am, the stock was quoting at Rs 199.55 apiece on the NSE, higher by 3.5 percent amid heavy volumes. This has been the best intraday gain for the stock in four months. However, in the past one year, the stock has tumbled over 40 percent.

Restructuring business