Wipro trades up 2% on plans to review share buyback proposal

Suchitra Mandal
Apr 24, 2023 / 11:47 AM IST

Wipro's stock price rose 2% after announcing a buyback proposal which is expected to be discussed on April 26-27, 2023. The company is also expected to announce Q4FY23 results on April 27.

Wipro's stock price gained 2 percent on Monday after the company said that it will review a proposal for buyback of equity shares this week.

"The board of directors of the company will be considering a proposal to buyback equity shares of the company and the matters necessary and incidental thereto, at its meeting scheduled to be held over April 26-27, 2023," Wipro said in a regulatory filing on Sunday. The company is also expected to release its Q4FY23 earnings on April 27.

The last buyback carried out by Wipro was during December 2020 to January 2021, amounting to Rs 9,500 crore. During this period, Wipro tendered 96.38 percent of the total buyback size, aggregating to Rs 9,156 crore. Prior to this, the company launched a buyback programme of Rs 10,500 crore in August 2019.