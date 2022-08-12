HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Weekly Tactical Pick: This luggage stock is ready to go the distance

Moneycontrol Research   •

The luggage company is set to benefit from a surge in travel and a shift in consumer preference towards branded products

VIP has a strong balance sheet and we expect a healthy earnings CAGR for the next few years.
PRO Only Highlights
 Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
 Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
 Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook
This week’s tactical pick is VIP Industries (CMP: Rs 586, Nifty level: 17,659). While the fundamentals are looking up, the stock has underperformed — down 7 percent against a 9 percent rally in the Nifty. The first quarter of the fiscal FY23 turned out to be decent and what bolsters our conviction is the improved long-term outlook. With mobility improving, travel on an upswing — both domestic as well as international, school colleges and offices re-opening, and the wedding season back...

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get upto

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers