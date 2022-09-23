HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Weekly Tactical Pick | This stock has a profitable recipe for your portfolio

Moneycontrol Research   •

The stock valuations are attractive and provide significant scope of re-rating from the current levels

 Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
 Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
 Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook
Highlights Restaurants seeing sharp surge in demand SRIL will be a big beneficiary; Q1 revenue in FY23 crossed pre-pandemic levels Cloud kitchens enable SRIL to foray into new areas Reducing restaurant space and increasing delivery business Expanding confectionaries business Strong balance sheet; strengthening management team After two years of COVID-19 restrictions, the restaurant industry is seeing a sharp surge in demand. As people venture out, dine-in restaurants are benefitting the most. Re-opening of colleges and offices is also driving demand. Hence, Speciality Restaurants Ltd (SRIL; CMP: Rs 229;...

