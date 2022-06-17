Weekly Tactical Pick | A small finance bank that shows promise

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

This week’s tactical pick is Equitas Small Finance Bank (Equitas SFB, CMP: Rs 38.75, Nifty level: 15360.6) that has corrected by over 32 percent in the past two months compared to a 12 percent decline in the benchmark Nifty. The trigger for the correction was the news of resignation of its founder and chief executive officer P.N. Vasudevan to pursue philanthropic activities. Coming on the heels of the regulator approving the amalgamation of Equitas Holding with the Small Finance Bank...