HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Weekly Tactical Pick | A small finance bank that shows promise

Moneycontrol Research   •

Asset quality issues are behind. The bank has put in substantial efforts in diversifying and de-risking its asset book away from unsecured micro-finance

(Representative Image)
PRO Only Highlights
 Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
 Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
 Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook
This week’s tactical pick is Equitas Small Finance Bank (Equitas SFB, CMP: Rs 38.75, Nifty level: 15360.6) that has corrected by over 32 percent in the past two months compared to a 12 percent decline in the benchmark Nifty. The trigger for the correction was the news of resignation of its founder and chief executive officer P.N. Vasudevan to pursue philanthropic activities. Coming on the heels of the regulator approving the amalgamation of Equitas Holding with the Small Finance Bank...

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get upto

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers