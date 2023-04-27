 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Wall Street rallies, Treasury yields rise as strong earnings trump weak data

Reuters
Apr 27, 2023 / 08:59 PM IST

All three major U.S. stock indexes were green, with megacap tech and tech-related companies putting the Nasdaq in the lead.

wall street

U.S. stocks bounced higher and Treasury yields resumed their climb on Thursday as market participants digested solid earnings and signs of a dampening economy.

All three major U.S. stock indexes were green, with megacap tech and tech-related companies putting the Nasdaq in the lead.

Upbeat quarterly results from Meta Platforms Inc, following similarly strong earnings from Microsoft Corp and Alphabet Inc added fuel to the rally.

"The S&P has been fluctuating around a range and its been at the bottom of that range for a month and a half," said Thomas Martin, Senior Portfolio Manager at GLOBALT in Atlanta. "With a couple of good earnings from megacap companies, that's indicative of continuing growth."