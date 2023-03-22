 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
VST Tillers trades 18% up on crossing 500,000 power tillers production milestone

Suchitra Mandal
Mar 22, 2023 / 12:18 PM IST

The share price of Tractor manufacturing company, VST Tillers Tractors Limited was trading 18 percent higher on Wednesday after the company crossed a production milestone of 500,000 power tillers from its manufacturing plant at Benguluru.

The share price of VST Tillers Tractors Ltd jumped 18 percent on Wednesday after the company crossed the production milestone of 500,000 power tillers from its manufacturing plant at Malur in Bengaluru.

“The overall power tiller industry in India is around 60,000 units and it is expected to grow to 100,000 units by 2025. VST is the leader in the segment and holds a market share of over 65 percent in the country,” the company said in an exchange filing.

The tractor manufacturer recently announced the launch of its premium utility tractors under Zetor brand which it plans to launch in Q1FY24.