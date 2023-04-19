Moneycontrol
Triveni Engineering & Industries: Preparing for the next growth phase

Neha Dave & Khushboo Rai   •

The company is a key beneficiary of improving sugar industry fundamentals and growing industrial activity

PRO Only Highlights
 Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
 Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
 Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook
Highlights Well-integrated sugar business                                                      Better cane crushing and recovery expected Distillery capacity expansion to boost volume and margins Robust order book in the high-margin engineering division Valuation reasonable Sub-par monsoon could dampen prospects Triveni Engineering and Industries (Triveni; CMP: Rs 275; Market cap: Rs 6,030 crore), is one of the largest sugar producers and runs engineering businesses.  It is a leading player in the niche high-speed gears segment (55-60 percent domestic market share) and it also has a water business division. Triveni forayed into the production...

