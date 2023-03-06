 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
These two Nifty50 stocks have only Buy calls. What drives the optimism?

Shailaja Mohapatra
Mar 06, 2023 / 04:51 PM IST

In spite of much negative news surrounding these stocks, they’re much in favour due to both fundamentals and tailwinds

In Moneycontrol’s February Analyst Tracker, two Nifty 50 stocks have topped the Maximum Optimism list with a score of 100. These are Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone and Hindalco. Adani Ports has 21 Buy calls while Hindalco has 24. Both the stocks have zero Sell or Hold calls.

What’s surprising is there has been much negative news surrounding Adani Ports as well as Hindalco. For instance, Adani Ports shares took a beating after US-based Hindeburg Research accused the Adani group of ‘stock manipulation’ and ‘accounting fraud.’

For Hindalco, consolidated net profit for the quarter ended December was down 63 percent year-on-year (YoY) while sales rose a modest 6 percent. Its operating margins have also been on a sustained downward trajectory – from 15 percent in the June quarter to 7 percent in December. Novelis and Kaiser Aluminum’s management commentary also highlighted near-term pressures and weakness in beverage cans demand.