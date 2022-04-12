HomeNewsBusinessStocks

TCS – Strong demand, moderation in supply challenges point to an interesting FY23

Madhuchanda Dey   •

Stock returns of TCS should largely mimic mid-teen earnings growth

Rajesh Gopinathan, CEO, TCS
TCS (CMP: Rs 3,696 Market Cap: Rs 13,67,317 crore) has ended fiscal FY22 on a good note with steady execution, exceptional deal wins, strong commentary on demand, and early signs of receding supply-side pressures. The company has adopted a new operational structure to improve client engagement and prepare for the next phase of growth. We see a promising FY23 as well. However, given its size, mid-teens earnings growth, and valuation, investors should have moderate return expectations that should largely...

