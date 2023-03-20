Sula Vineyards trades lower, promise of 'excellent' grape harvest not enough to cheer investors

Sula Vineyards stock opened lower on March 20 even after India's only listed wine producer said that the grape harvest for the calendar year 2023 was shaping up to be "excellent in terms of quantity as well as quality".

At 11 am, the stock was quoting at Rs 337 on the NSE, down 3.6 percent from the previous close. Since its listing in December 2022, Sula Vineyards has given about 8 percent returns.

"The unseasonal rainfall in March has had minimal impact on the wine grapes, which tends to be much more resilient to inclement weather than table grapes," said chief executive officer Rajeev Samant on March 17.

A new 2 million litre cellar facility at Domaine Dindori was up and running in time to receive the record grape tonnage, he added.

Shailaja Mohapatra Senior sub-editor, Moneycontrol