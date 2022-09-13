 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Subscribe to Harsha Engineers International: Motilal Oswal

Sep 13, 2022 / 03:57 PM IST

Motilal Oswal has come out with its report on Harsha Engineers International. The research firm has recommended to ''Subscribe'' the ipo in its research report as on September 13, 2022.

Motilal Oswal IPO report on Harsha Engineers International

Harsha Engineers International Ltd (HEIL) is the largest manufacturer of precision bearing cages in India (brass/steel/polyamide) with 50-60% market share in the organized market. It is also one of the leading players globally with market share of 6.5% for brass, steel and polyamide cages in CY21 (forming 75% of global bearing cage requirement). It caters to each of the top six global bearing companies and derives 75% revenue from this segment.

Valuation and Outlook

Given growth recovery in auto/auto ancillary and strong momentum in the midcaps, we expect the IPO to do well. We suggest investors to Subscribe for listing gains.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

