Speciality Restaurants: Geared up for the next level of growth

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights Raises funds for expansion To open new restaurants Renovating existing restaurants to improve same-store sales growth (SSSG) Expanding delivery as well as sweets and confectionaries business Speciality Restaurants (SRL; CMP: Rs 215; Market cap: Rs 1,008 crore) has announced a fund-raising via convertible warrants towards the end of January 2023. While the conversion of warrants to equity shares (equity shares would be allotted in FY24 upon the receipt of warrant money) would lead to a dilution of about 11 percent on the post-issue capital, it...