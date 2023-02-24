Shriram Finance: Is the new journey worthwhile for an investor?

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights Combined entity offers a more diversified and a larger loan book Strong disbursement led to healthy AUM growth Margin expansion and lower opex caused improved profitability Stabilising asset quality on improved collections Synergies of the merger expected to bear fruit Shriram Finance (CMP: Rs 1,203, Market Cap: Rs 45,080 crore) has reported healthy quarterly earnings in Q3FY23, with largely stable asset quality. This was the first earnings release by the combined entity, post-merger.Within vehicle finance, strong disbursements growth was witnessed across product segments. Net...