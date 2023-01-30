Seshasayee Papers: Profit surges in Q3 FY23 with sustained margins

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights Substantial improvement in turnover Productivity improvement measures to raise utilisation Ample liquidity cushion for future expansion Valuation attractive, given strong earnings growth Earnings remain vulnerable to fluctuations in input prices The financial performance of Seshasayee Paper and Boards Ltd (SPB; CMP: Rs 268; M Cap: Rs 1,690 crore) has been robust from the start of the current fiscal, and the momentum continued in Q3FY23 with better-than-expected numbers. Strong demand prospects in paper packaging led to enhanced growth in capacity across units. Revenue increased 66 percent...