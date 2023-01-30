HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Seshasayee Papers: Profit surges in Q3 FY23 with sustained margins

Khushboo Rai   •

Strong volumes, significant margin improvement underline Q3 performance

Representative image
PRO Only Highlights
 Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
 Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
 Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook
Highlights Substantial improvement in turnover Productivity improvement measures to raise utilisation Ample liquidity cushion for future expansion Valuation attractive, given strong earnings growth Earnings remain vulnerable to fluctuations in input prices The financial performance of Seshasayee Paper and Boards Ltd (SPB; CMP: Rs 268; M Cap: Rs 1,690 crore) has been robust from the start of the current fiscal, and the momentum continued in Q3FY23 with better-than-expected numbers. Strong demand prospects in paper packaging led to enhanced growth in capacity across units. Revenue increased 66 percent...

