Sell EURINR; target of : 79.90 : ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's currency report on EURINR

The Euro depreciated yesterday amid a strong US dollar index. However, a sharp rise in German 10 year’s bond yields prevented a further downside in the Euro.

11102022 - currency