 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Securekloud gains 5% on subsidiary's multi-year deal with CalvertHeath

Suchitra Mandal
Apr 05, 2023 / 01:09 PM IST

Securekloud Technologies jumped 5 percent on Wednesday after its subsidiary Healthcare Triangle signed a multi-year agreement with CalvertHeath for its medical document automation solution.

securekloud technologies

The share price of Securekloud Technologies jumped 5 percent on Wednesday after its subsidiary Healthcare Triangle signed a multi-year subscription agreement with its long-time customer CalvertHeath.

The subscription agreement pertains to Healthcare Triangle’s readabl.ai, a medical document automation solution that streamlines patient care and reduces operating costs.

HCTI, as CalvertHealth's long-standing advisor, helped advance their digital transformation by allowing them to concentrate on higher-value activities related to patient care instead of laborious document processing, says Roy Sookhoo, COO of Healthcare Triangle.

Follow our live blog for all market action