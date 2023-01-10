 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Safari Industries bumps up production capacity, stock packs a punch

Jan 10, 2023 / 01:25 PM IST

Along with subsidiary Safari Manufacturing Limited, the group’s total capacity now stands at 5.25 lakh pieces a month. Market leader VIP Industries has a capacity of 10.25 lakh a month

The share price of Safari Industries (India) gained over 3 percent on January 10 after the company announced an increase in its production capacity to 3 lakh pieces a month at its Gujarat plant. Along with subsidiary Safari Manufacturing Limited, the group’s total capacity now stands at 5.25 lakh a month, the company has said.

At 12.30 pm, the stock was trading 3.5 percent higher at Rs 1,770 apiece on the National Stock Exchange. It has staged a stunning rally in the past six months, gaining 77 percent.

“After the completion of various trial runs and increased productivity, we have successfully commenced additional commercial production/manufacturing of luggage from January 9,” the company said in an exchange filing.

On January 2, the company said it has almost doubled the capacity of Safari Manufacturing Limited from 1.25 lakh pieces a month to 2.25 lakh pieces.

Safari’s total capacity of 5.25 lakh pieces a month still lags market leader VIP Industries, which has a capacity of 10.25 lakh a month, by a distance.