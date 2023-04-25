 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Revenge travel, formalisation to boost luggage sector; Should investors look at VIP, Safari Industries?

Moneycontrol News
Apr 25, 2023 / 10:36 AM IST

The Indian luggage sector, which in the past was dominated by non-branded players, has shifted markedly to the branded segment.

Indian luggage sector to benefit from revenge travel, formalization.

The Rs 10,000-crore Indian luggage and backpack sector is expected to clock a CAGR of 15 percent over the next 3-5 years, buoyed by a strong upswing in post-Covid travel, opening of offices and a marked shift towards the branded segment, as per analysts.

According to a report by domestic brokerage Anand Rathi, the luggage and backpack sector has grown from 45 percent in FY20 to 56 percent currently.

In the past years, the sector was dominated by non-branded players but now has moved to branded ones. This is attributable to the supply disruptions across the globe during the pandemic and high ocean-freight rates, which rendered avenues of supply for non-branded manufacturers increasingly unviable. This supply gap benefited the organized segment.

