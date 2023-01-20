Reduce AU Small Finance Bank; target of Rs 610: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities' research report on AU Small Finance Bank

AUBANK posted its highest-ever quarterly earnings on the back of lower-thanexpected credit costs (30bps annualised), partly offset by elevated operating expenses. The bank calibrated its loan growth (+38% YoY) to mirror the growth in deposits (~400bps QoQ rundown in CASA), resulting in moderation across segments such as wheels, home loans, and commercial banking. In a rising interest rate environment, AUBANK has chosen to remain conservative in order to protect its margins and asset quality. However, continued investments in franchise-building and new businesses are likely to be a drag on medium-term profitability vectors.



Outlook

We continue to watch out for signs of operating leverage and the impact of incremental rate transmission on margins. We tweak our FY23E/FY24E estimates by +6% each for better risk-adjusted margins; maintain REDUCE, with a TP of INR610 (3.1x Sep-24 ABVPS).

